ATP Tokyo
Singles | 2nd Round
R.Opelka VS G.Simon
2 October 2019 Starting from 04:00
Rakuten Card Arena
LIVE - Reilly Opelka - Gilles Simon
ATP Tokyo - 02 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Reilly Opelka and Gilles Simon live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 02 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Reilly
Opelka
Opelka
United States
- Height (m)2.11
- Weight (Kg)100
- Age22
ATP ranking53
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
T.Fritz
3
4
R.Opelka
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
R.Opelka
4
4
62
D.Koepfer
✓
6
6
77
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
F.Fognini
3
4
78
3
R.Opelka
✓
6
6
66
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
A.De Minaur
✓
77
6
R.Opelka
63
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
R.Opelka
✓
4
6
7
B.Coric
6
3
5
Gilles
Simon
Simon
France
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age34
ATP ranking50
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
P.Andújar
4
0
G.Simon
✓
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bedene
✓
711
6
G.Simon
69
2
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
M.Copil
3
4
G.Simon
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Rublev
✓
6
0
G.Simon
2
0
A
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
B.Fratangelo
7
5
5
5
G.Simon
✓
5
7
7
7
