ATP Tokyo
Singles | 2nd Round

R.Opelka VS G.Simon

2 October 2019 Starting from 04:00

Rakuten Card Arena
LIVE - Reilly Opelka - Gilles Simon

ATP Tokyo - 02 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Reilly Opelka and Gilles Simon live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 02 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Reilly Opelka
Reilly
Opelka
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    2.11
  • Weight (Kg)
    100
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
53
Previous matches
Gilles Simon
Gilles
Simon
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    34
ATP ranking
50
Previous matches
