ATP Tokyo
Singles | Semifinal
Result
R.Opelka
3
64
J.Millman
6
77
5 October 2019Colosseum
Match
LIVE - Reilly Opelka - John Millman

ATP Tokyo - 05 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Reilly Opelka and John Millman live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:00 on 05 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Reilly Opelka
Reilly
Opelka
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    2.11
  • Weight (Kg)
    100
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
53
Previous matches
John Millman
John
Millman
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    79
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
80
Previous matches
