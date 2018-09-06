ATP Tokyo
Singles | Semifinal
Result
R.Opelka
3
64
J.Millman
✓
6
77
5 October 2019Colosseum
Match
All matches
LIVE - Reilly Opelka - John Millman
ATP Tokyo - 05 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Reilly Opelka and John Millman live with Eurosport. The match starts at 06:00 on 05 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Reilly
Opelka
Opelka
United States
- Height (m)2.11
- Weight (Kg)100
- Age22
ATP ranking53
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Opelka
✓
6
6
Y.Uchiyama
3
3
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
R.Opelka
✓
77
77
G.Simon
64
62
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
T.Fritz
3
4
R.Opelka
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
R.Opelka
4
4
62
D.Koepfer
✓
6
6
77
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
F.Fognini
3
4
78
3
R.Opelka
✓
6
6
66
6
John
Millman
Millman
Australia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)79
- Age30
ATP ranking80
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Millman
✓
6
6
T.Daniel
4
0
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
L.Harris
3
2
J.Millman
✓
6
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
J.Millman
✓
4
6
6
A.Mannarino
6
3
4
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
J.Millman
1
3
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
J.Millman
3
2
2
R.Nadal
✓
6
6
6
