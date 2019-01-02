ATP Tokyo
Singles | Quarter-final
R.Opelka VS Y.Uchiyama
4 October 2019 Starting from 04:00
Ariake Coliseum
LIVE - Reilly Opelka - Yasutaka Uchiyama
ATP Tokyo - 04 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Reilly Opelka and Yasutaka Uchiyama live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 04 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Reilly
Opelka
Opelka
United States
- Height (m)2.11
- Weight (Kg)100
- Age22
ATP ranking53
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
R.Opelka
✓
77
77
G.Simon
64
62
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
T.Fritz
3
4
R.Opelka
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
R.Opelka
4
4
62
D.Koepfer
✓
6
6
77
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
F.Fognini
3
4
78
3
R.Opelka
✓
6
6
66
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
A.De Minaur
✓
77
6
R.Opelka
63
4
Yasutaka
Uchiyama
Uchiyama
Japan
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age27
ATP ranking136
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
R.Albot
77
3
4
Y.Uchiyama
✓
62
6
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
Y.Uchiyama
✓
6
6
B.Paire
2
2
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
Y.Uchiyama
6
2
4
3
T.Sandgren
✓
3
6
6
6
ATP Brisbane
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Chardy
✓
6
3
77
Y.Uchiyama
4
6
64
ATP Brisbane
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Uchiyama
✓
78
6
K.Edmund
66
4
