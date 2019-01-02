ATP Tokyo
Singles | Quarter-final

R.Opelka VS Y.Uchiyama

4 October 2019 Starting from 04:00

Ariake Coliseum
LIVE - Reilly Opelka - Yasutaka Uchiyama

ATP Tokyo - 04 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Reilly Opelka and Yasutaka Uchiyama live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 04 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Reilly Opelka
Reilly
Opelka
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    2.11
  • Weight (Kg)
    100
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
53
Yasutaka Uchiyama
Yasutaka
Uchiyama
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
136
