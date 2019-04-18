ATP Tokyo
Singles | 1st Round
T.Fritz VS R.Opelka
1 October 2019 Starting from 04:00
Rakuten Card Arena
LIVE - Taylor Fritz - Reilly Opelka
ATP Tokyo - 01 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Taylor Fritz and Reilly Opelka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Taylor
Fritz
Fritz
United States
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age21
ATP ranking31
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
T.Fritz
6
5
5
A.Bublik
✓
4
7
7
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
T.Fritz
6
4
3
4
F.López
✓
3
6
6
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
D.Goffin
✓
6
4
6
T.Fritz
4
6
4
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
H.Hurkacz
✓
6
7
T.Fritz
3
5
ATP Los Cabos
Singles
Final
T.Fritz
66
3
D.Schwartzman
✓
78
6
Reilly
Opelka
Opelka
United States
- Height (m)2.11
- Weight (Kg)100
- Age22
ATP ranking53
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
R.Opelka
4
4
62
D.Koepfer
✓
6
6
77
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
F.Fognini
3
4
78
3
R.Opelka
✓
6
6
66
6
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
A.De Minaur
✓
77
6
R.Opelka
63
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
R.Opelka
✓
4
6
7
B.Coric
6
3
5
ATP Washington
Singles
2nd Round
R.Opelka
4
6
4
F.Auger-Aliassime
✓
6
3
6
