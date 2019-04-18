ATP Tokyo
Singles | 1st Round

T.Fritz VS R.Opelka

1 October 2019 Starting from 04:00

Rakuten Card Arena
LIVE - Taylor Fritz - Reilly Opelka

ATP Tokyo - 01 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Taylor Fritz and Reilly Opelka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Taylor Fritz
Taylor
Fritz
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    84
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
31
Previous matches
Reilly Opelka
Reilly
Opelka
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    2.11
  • Weight (Kg)
    100
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
53
Previous matches
