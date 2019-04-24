ATP Tokyo
Singles | 1st Round

Y.Uchiyama VS B.Paire

1 October 2019 Starting from 04:00

Colosseum
LIVE - Yasutaka Uchiyama - Benoît Paire

ATP Tokyo - 01 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Yasutaka Uchiyama and Benoît Paire live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Yasutaka Uchiyama
Yasutaka
Uchiyama
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
136
Previous matches
Benoît Paire
Benoît
Paire
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.96
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
23
Previous matches
