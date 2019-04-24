ATP Tokyo
Singles | 1st Round
Y.Uchiyama VS B.Paire
1 October 2019 Starting from 04:00
Colosseum
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Yasutaka Uchiyama - Benoît Paire
ATP Tokyo - 01 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Yasutaka Uchiyama and Benoît Paire live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 01 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Yasutaka
Uchiyama
Uchiyama
Japan
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age27
ATP ranking136
Previous matches
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
Y.Uchiyama
6
2
4
3
T.Sandgren
✓
3
6
6
6
ATP Brisbane
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Chardy
✓
6
3
77
Y.Uchiyama
4
6
64
ATP Brisbane
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Uchiyama
✓
78
6
K.Edmund
66
4
ATP Brisbane
Singles
1st Round
Y.Uchiyama
✓
6
78
U.Humbert
4
66
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
M.Cilic
✓
6
6
Y.Uchiyama
3
4
View more matches
Benoît
Paire
Paire
France
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age30
ATP ranking23
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
B.Paire
3
6
3
P.Carreño
✓
6
3
6
ATP Metz
Singles
Semifinal
A.Bedene
✓
4
6
6
B.Paire
6
1
2
ATP Metz
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Paire
✓
77
6
G.Barrère
64
4
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
B.Paire
✓
3
6
6
R.Gasquet
6
3
4
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bedene
✓
4
63
6
7
77
B.Paire
6
77
2
5
64
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more