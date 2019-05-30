ATP Tokyo
Singles | 1st Round

Y.Nishioka VS J.Sousa

30 September 2019 Starting from 04:00

LIVE - Yoshihito Nishioka - João Sousa

ATP Tokyo - 30 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Yoshihito Nishioka and João Sousa live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    24
ATP ranking
58
Previous matches
PortugalPortugal
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    74
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
64
Previous matches
