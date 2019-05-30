ATP Tokyo
Singles | 1st Round
Y.Nishioka VS J.Sousa
30 September 2019 Starting from 04:00
LIVE - Yoshihito Nishioka - João Sousa
ATP Tokyo - 30 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Yoshihito Nishioka and João Sousa live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Yoshihito
Nishioka
Nishioka
Japan
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age24
ATP ranking58
Previous matches
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
Y.Nishioka
2
1
A.Ramos
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
F.López
✓
67
6
6
6
Y.Nishioka
79
0
4
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
Y.Nishioka
✓
3
6
6
6
M.Giron
6
4
4
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
Y.Nishioka
A
D.Goffin
✓
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
Y.Nishioka
✓
7
6
A.De Minaur
5
4
João
Sousa
Sousa
Portugal
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age30
ATP ranking64
Previous matches
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Quarter-final
L.Harris
✓
65
6
6
J.Sousa
77
3
4
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
J.Sousa
✓
6
65
6
F.Auger-Aliassime
4
77
4
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
H.Chung
6
3
4
J.Sousa
✓
1
6
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Semifinal
B.Coric
✓
3
77
6
J.Sousa
6
65
1
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Kukushkin
68
2
J.Sousa
✓
710
6
