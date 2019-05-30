ATP Tokyo
Singles | 2nd Round
Y.Nishioka VS L.Pouille
2 October 2019 Starting from 04:00
Colosseum
LIVE - Yoshihito Nishioka - Lucas Pouille
ATP Tokyo - 02 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Yoshihito Nishioka and Lucas Pouille live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 02 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Yoshihito
Nishioka
Nishioka
Japan
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age24
ATP ranking77
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
Y.Nishioka
✓
7
6
J.Sousa
5
3
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
Y.Nishioka
2
1
A.Ramos
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
F.López
✓
67
6
6
6
Y.Nishioka
79
0
4
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
Y.Nishioka
✓
3
6
6
6
M.Giron
6
4
4
4
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
Quarter-final
Y.Nishioka
A
D.Goffin
✓
View more matches
Lucas
Pouille
Pouille
France
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age25
ATP ranking24
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
H.Hurkacz
4
3
L.Pouille
✓
6
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
1st Round
S.Kwon
✓
77
6
L.Pouille
64
2
ATP Metz
Singles
Semifinal
L.Pouille
66
64
J.Tsonga
✓
78
77
ATP Metz
Singles
Quarter-final
F.Krajinovic
6
5
2
L.Pouille
✓
4
7
6
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
L.Sonego
1
4
L.Pouille
✓
6
6
View more matches
