ATP Tokyo
Singles | 2nd Round

Y.Nishioka VS L.Pouille

2 October 2019 Starting from 04:00

Colosseum
Match
User comments

LIVE - Yoshihito Nishioka - Lucas Pouille

ATP Tokyo - 02 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Yoshihito Nishioka and Lucas Pouille live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 02 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Yoshihito Nishioka
Yoshihito
Nishioka
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    24
ATP ranking
77
Previous matches
Lucas Pouille
Lucas
Pouille
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    81
  • Age
    25
ATP ranking
24
Previous matches
