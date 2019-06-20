ATP Tokyo
Singles | 1st Round
Y.Sugita VS M.Cilic
30 September 2019 Starting from 04:00
LIVE - Yuichi Sugita - Marin Cilic
ATP Tokyo - 30 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Yuichi Sugita and Marin Cilic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Yuichi
Sugita
Japan
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age31
ATP ranking130
Previous matches
Wimbledon men
Singles
1st Round
Y.Sugita
3
1
3
R.Nadal
✓
6
6
6
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
Y.Sugita
4
1
K.Nishikori
✓
6
6
ATP Shenzhen
Singles
1st Round
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
Y.Sugita
3
0
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
Y.Sugita
3
1
3
R.Gasquet
✓
6
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
L.Mayer
✓
6
77
Y.Sugita
3
64
View more matches
Marin
Cilic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)89
- Age31
ATP ranking28
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
M.Cilic
3
6
1
2
R.Nadal
✓
6
3
6
6
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
J.Isner
5
6
66
4
M.Cilic
✓
7
3
78
6
US Open men
Singles
2nd Round
C.Stebe
6
3
5
3
M.Cilic
✓
4
6
7
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
M.Kližan
3
2
66
M.Cilic
✓
6
6
78
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
M.Cilic
4
66
R.Albot
✓
6
78
View more matches
