ATP Tokyo
Singles | 1st Round

Y.Sugita VS M.Cilic

30 September 2019 Starting from 04:00

sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Yuichi Sugita - Marin Cilic

ATP Tokyo - 30 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Yuichi Sugita and Marin Cilic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Yuichi Sugita
Yuichi
Sugita
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    31
ATP ranking
130
Previous matches
View more matches
Marin Cilic
Marin
Cilic
CroatiaCroatia
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    89
  • Age
    31
ATP ranking
28
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic 'not unbeatable' - Patrick Mouratoglou

17/09/2019

Relentless Rafa Nadal ousts Marin Cilic in quest for fourth Flushing Meadows title

US Open
03/09/2019

Wimbledon 2019 - Rafael Nadal sets up Nick Kyrgios showdown after beating Yuichi Sugita

Wimbledon
02/07/2019

Stefanos Tsitsipas knocks out Kyle Edmund as Diego Schwartzman downs Marin Cilic

Fever-Tree Championships
20/06/2019