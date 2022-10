Tennis

ATP Tour highlights: Frances Tiafoe eases past Yasutaka Uchiyama to reach second round of Japan Open

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. ATP Tour highlights: Frances Tiafoe eases past Yasutaka Uchiyama to reach the second round of the Japan Open. The fourth-seed Tiafoe of the USA defeats Japan's Uchiyama in straight sets, 6-3 6-4, in one hour and 14 minutes to reach the second round of the Japan Open on Monday.

00:00:50, an hour ago