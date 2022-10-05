Brandon Nakashima - Borna Coric

B. Nakashima vs B. Coric | Tokyo
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 05.10.2022 | Ariake Tennis Park
Not started
B. Nakashima
B. Nakashima
B. Coric (9)
B. Coric (9)
from 23:00
Players Overview

Brandon-Nakashima-headshot
BrandonNakashima
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking47
  • ATP points974
  • Age21
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Borna-Coric-headshot
BornaCoric
Croatia
Croatia
  • ATP ranking28
  • ATP points1405
  • Age25
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight79kg

Statistics

Recent matches

B. Nakashima

B. Coric

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5645
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040

Latest news

ATP Tokyo

Kyrgios cruises into Tokyo second round, top seed Ruud knocked out

12 hours ago

