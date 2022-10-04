Brandon Nakashima - Shintaro Mochizuki

B. Nakashima vs S. Mochizuki | Tokyo
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 04.10.2022 | Ariake Tennis Park
Not started
B. Nakashima
B. Nakashima
S. Mochizuki
S. Mochizuki
04/10
Players Overview

Brandon-Nakashima-headshot
BrandonNakashima
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking48
  • ATP points974
  • Age21
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Shintaro-Mochizuki-headshot
ShintaroMochizuki
Japan
Japan
  • ATP ranking-
  • ATP points-
  • Age19
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

B. Nakashima

S. Mochizuki

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
C. Ruud
5850
3
R. Nadal
5810
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040

LIVE MATCH: Brandon Nakashima vs Shintaro Mochizuki

ATP Tokyo - 4 October 2022

Follow the ATP Tokyo Tennis match between Brandon Nakashima and Shintaro Mochizuki live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 4 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Tokyo results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

