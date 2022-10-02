British No.1 Cameron Norrie has been forced to withdraw from the Japan Open after testing positive for Covid-19.

However the 27-year-old has now revealed his positive Covid test that not only saw him exit the tournament in Seoul, but that will also prevent him from flying to Tokyo.

It will come as a blow for Norrie, who is seeking to qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

"Unfortunately, I had a positive Covid test in Korea and wasn't able to compete in the rest of my matches," Norrie wrote on social media.

"I have no symptoms and I am feeling 100% fine.

"I was really hoping to go to Tokyo but because of the quarantine period I will not be able to play there."

Norrie complained after his winning start in Seoul of feeling “a bit jet lagged”.

The world No. 8 is aiming for a place in the season-ending ATP Finals in November after a memorable year in which he broke into the top 10 for the first time in his career.

The 27-year-old was chasing his third tournament win of the season in South Korea after victories in Delray Beach and Lyon, and reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in July

He also featured in the Laver Cup as an alternate after Roger Federer - in his farewell tournament - and Rafael Nadal both withdrew.

Norrie is currently ranked 11th in the race to reach the ATP finals, 20 points behind Taylor Fritz in 10th, with only the top seven players qualifying by right.

