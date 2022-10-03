Denis Shapovalov - Steve Johnson
D. Shapovalov vs S. Johnson | Tokyo
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 03.10.2022 | Ariake Tennis Park
Not started
D. Shapovalov (7)
S. Johnson
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
DenisShapovalov
Canada
- ATP ranking22
- ATP points1745
- Age23
- Height1.85m
- Weight76kg
SteveJohnson
United States
- ATP ranking112
- ATP points483
- Age32
- Height1.88m
- Weight86kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
D. Shapovalov
S. Johnson
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5810
|3
|5645
|4
|5065
|5
|5040