Frances Tiafoe - Bernabé Zapata
F. Tiafoe vs B. Zapata | Tokyo
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 05.10.2022 | Ariake Tennis Park
Not started
F. Tiafoe (4)
B. Zapata
from 23:00
Players Overview
FrancesTiafoe
United States
- ATP ranking19
- ATP points1940
- Age24
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
BernabéZapata
Spain
- ATP ranking80
- ATP points654
- Age25
- Height1.85m
- Weight73kg
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5810
|3
|5645
|4
|5065
|5
|5040