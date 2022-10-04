Tennis

Highlights: Fifth seed Nick Kyrgios begins Japan Open campaign with routine win over Chun-Hsin Tseng

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Highlights: Fifth seed Nick Kyrgios begins his Japan Open campaign with a routine win over Chun-Hsin Tseng. Kyrgios is the only returning champion or finalist for the ATP 500 tournament in Japan this year, having won it back in 2016, and said before Tuesday's match that going out of the US Open in the quarter-finals to Karen Khachanov had "added a bit of fuel".

00:01:08, an hour ago