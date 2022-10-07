"I need to make money," said Nick Kyrgios as he explained to reporters why he felt it was necessary to play in the doubles in addition to the singles at the Japan Open.

The 27-year-old is playing alongside his great friend and regular doubles partner, Thanasi Kokkinakis, in Tokyo with the pair having already reached the semi-finals where they will take on Marcelo Melo of Brazil and Mackenzie McDonald of the USA on Saturday.

The Australian duo, who triumphed at their home Grand Slam at Melbourne Park at the start of the year, are the top seeds and are expected to go all the way.

Kyrgios is also attempting to win the singles event and is in quarter-final action against American third seed Taylor Fritz on Friday - a match that should represent a huge challenge - and he has justified playing in both formats at the tail-end of a long season.

“Tennis is stressful as hell in singles, you try to hold yourself in such high accountability every single time," Kyrgios explained.

"You could be out here for three hours and it’s exhausting and so serious. Playing doubles with Thanasi brings that fun element back.

“But at the same time, it is my job. I need to make money and that is how I do it, so I play both events."

Kyrgios moved into the last eight of the singles courtesy of a three-set win over Kamil Majchrzak. The fifth seed won through, 3-6 6-2 6-2, in 81 minutes and described some of his play as "lights out".

“Towards the end, I played lights out," he said in his post-match interview. "I forgot really how fast this court is and how big you can play on it.

“I just started to play the right way in the second and third sets. I tried to play more aggressively. Serve through the court instead of trying to pick my spots.

"He’s a tough player. He doesn’t mind a fast serve and his backhand is very good. I’m just happy to get through.”

He added: "I’ve got really good confidence in my game right now, so I don’t really doubt myself even when I’m down a set.

"I think playing Grand Slams and going far in Grand Slams has given me that confidence that even if I lose a set I’m still able to maintain and increase my level in the match.”

