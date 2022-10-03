James Duckworth - Taylor Fritz
J. Duckworth vs T. Fritz | Tokyo
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 03.10.2022 | Ariake Tennis Park
Not started
J. Duckworth
T. Fritz (3)
from 23:00
Players Overview
JamesDuckworth
Australia
- ATP ranking109
- ATP points487
- Age30
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
TaylorFritz
United States
- ATP ranking11
- ATP points3055
- Age24
- Height1.93m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
J. Duckworth
T. Fritz
