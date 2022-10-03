James Duckworth - Taylor Fritz

J. Duckworth vs T. Fritz | Tokyo
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 03.10.2022 | Ariake Tennis Park
Not started
J. Duckworth
J. Duckworth
T. Fritz (3)
T. Fritz (3)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

James-Duckworth-headshot
JamesDuckworth
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking109
  • ATP points487
  • Age30
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-
Taylor-Fritz-headshot
TaylorFritz
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking11
  • ATP points3055
  • Age24
  • Height1.93m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
James-Duckworth-headshot
JamesDuckworth
Australia
Australia
Taylor-Fritz-headshot
TaylorFritz
United States
United States
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

J. Duckworth

T. Fritz

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 1

P. Martínez
P. Martínez
4
A. Popyrin
A. Popyrin
4
T. Daniel
T. Daniel
B. Zapata
B. Zapata
from 03:00
B. Nakashima
B. Nakashima
S. Mochizuki
S. Mochizuki
from 03:00
F. Tiafoe (4)
F. Tiafoe (4)
Y. Uchiyama
Y. Uchiyama
from 10:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5645
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040

LIVE MATCH: James Duckworth vs Taylor Fritz

ATP Tokyo - 3 October 2022

Follow the ATP Tokyo Tennis match between James Duckworth and Taylor Fritz live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 3 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Tokyo results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.