Jaume Munar - Pedro Martínez
J. Munar vs P. Martínez | Tokyo
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 05.10.2022 | Colosseum
Not started
J. Munar
P. Martínez
05/10
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
JaumeMunar
Spain
- ATP ranking58
- ATP points814
- Age25
- Height1.83m
- Weight78kg
PedroMartínez
Spain
- ATP ranking68
- ATP points745
- Age25
- Height1.83m
- Weight70kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
J. Munar
P. Martínez
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5810
|3
|5645
|4
|5065
|5
|5040