Jaume Munar - Pedro Martínez

J. Munar vs P. Martínez | Tokyo
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 05.10.2022 | Colosseum
Not started
J. Munar
J. Munar
P. Martínez
P. Martínez
05/10
Players Overview

Jaume-Munar-headshot
JaumeMunar
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking58
  • ATP points814
  • Age25
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight78kg
Pedro-Martínez-headshot
PedroMartínez
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking68
  • ATP points745
  • Age25
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight70kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Jaume-Munar-headshot
JaumeMunar
Spain
Spain
Pedro-Martínez-headshot
PedroMartínez
Spain
Spain
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

J. Munar

P. Martínez

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5645
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040

Latest news

ATP Tokyo

Kyrgios cruises into Tokyo second round, top seed Ruud knocked out

4 hours ago

LIVE MATCH: Jaume Munar vs Pedro Martínez

ATP Tokyo - 5 October 2022

