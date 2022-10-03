Mackenzie McDonald - Kaichi Uchida

M. McDonald vs K. Uchida | Tokyo
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 03.10.2022 | Ariake Tennis Park
Not started
M. McDonald
M. McDonald
K. Uchida
K. Uchida
from 23:00
Players Overview

Mackenzie-McDonald-headshot
MackenzieMcDonald
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking78
  • ATP points660
  • Age27
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight66kg
Kaichi-Uchida-headshot
KaichiUchida
Japan
Japan
  • ATP ranking155
  • ATP points348
  • Age28
  • Height-
  • Weight-

