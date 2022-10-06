Nick Kyrgios moved into the quarter-finals of the Japan Open with a three-set win over Kamil Majchrzak.

Kyrgios won 3-6 6-2 6-2 in 81 minutes and will play Hiroki Moriya or Taylor Fritz in the last eight in Tokyo.

The Wimbledon finalist lost the first set after he was broken in the third game, but came back in the second set by breaking Majchrzak twice.

A further two breaks in the final set saw Kyrgios see off the Pole to join Frances Tiafoe, who beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles earlier on Thursday.

Dan Evans had six match points but failed to take any of them in a dramatic match against Miomir Kecmanovic.

Kecmanovic saved one of the match points with a tweener on his way to a 6-3 3-6 7-6(4) victory.

The Serbian trailed Evans 0-40 at 5-4 in the final set but he produced a sensational comeback as his back was against the wall.

He missed a match point of his own at 6-5, before winning the final four points of the tie-break to take the win.

“That was the first time I did that,” Kecmanovic said about his saved match points. “I absolutely loved the game and just went for it at the time.

“I had a lot of ups and downs, especially in the third set, with a 4-1 lead. Somehow I managed to stay inside, and luckily I’m still here.”

