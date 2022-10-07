Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Japan Open as Taylor Fritz received a walkover through to the semi-finals, while Frances Tiafoe won through.

The Australian, who had talked of the fact that "I need to make money" in playing both singles and doubles at the event, had been due to face the third seed in the quarter-finals in Tokyo, but he has been unable to take to the court.

As a result, Fritz is now into his third semi-final of the season and the first one at an ATP 500 event due to the walkover.

For Kyrgios, it is potentially a major blow to his chances of qualifying for the end-of-season ATP Finals in Turin, something he would very likely have achieved comfortably had his points at Wimbledon counted when he reached the final of the grass-court Grand Slam.

The 27-year-old will be extremely disappointed to withdraw from an event that he has been very open about being one of his favourites on the ATP Tour.

“I was obviously super excited to get back here into Japan,” Kyrgios said.

“I always play good tennis here. To play in front of the crowd is amazing, they are so respectful. They just always love good tennis.

“It's always a part of the season and a tournament that I always play because I genuinely love being here.”

Meanwhile, the in-form Tiafoe, fresh from his dominant performances in clinching a maiden victory for Team World at the Laver Cup in London, secured his place in the last four in Tokyo.

The fourth seed produced a straight-sets, 6-0 6-4, victory over Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic at the Ariake Colosseum in one hour and 11 minutes to continue his run.

“Winning is more of a habit now,” Tiafoe said. “I want more and more. I don’t get complacent after winning a couple of matches.

"I want to go deep and play on a lot more Sundays. I’m happy but we got more work to do.”

