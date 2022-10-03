Pedro Martínez - Alexei Popyrin
P. Martínez vs A. Popyrin | Tokyo
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 03.10.2022 | Colosseum
Not started
P. Martínez
A. Popyrin
03/10
Players Overview
PedroMartínez
Spain
- ATP ranking67
- ATP points745
- Age25
- Height1.83m
- Weight70kg
AlexeiPopyrin
Australia
- ATP ranking90
- ATP points584
- Age23
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
P. Martínez
A. Popyrin
