Pedro Martínez - Alexei Popyrin

P. Martínez vs A. Popyrin | Tokyo
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 03.10.2022 | Colosseum
Not started
P. Martínez
P. Martínez
A. Popyrin
A. Popyrin
03/10
Players Overview

Pedro-Martínez-headshot
PedroMartínez
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking67
  • ATP points745
  • Age25
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight70kg
Alexei-Popyrin-headshot
AlexeiPopyrin
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking90
  • ATP points584
  • Age23
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

P. Martínez

A. Popyrin

T. Daniel
T. Daniel
B. Zapata
B. Zapata
03/10
B. Nakashima
B. Nakashima
S. Mochizuki
S. Mochizuki
03/10
F. Tiafoe (4)
F. Tiafoe (4)
Y. Uchiyama
Y. Uchiyama
03/10
C. Ruud (1)
C. Ruud (1)
J. Munar
J. Munar
03/10
Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
C. Ruud
5850
3
R. Nadal
5810
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040

LIVE MATCH: Pedro Martínez vs Alexei Popyrin

ATP Tokyo - 3 October 2022

Follow the ATP Tokyo Tennis match between Pedro Martínez and Alexei Popyrin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:00 on 3 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Tokyo results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

