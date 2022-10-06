Pedro Martínez - Kwon Soonwoo

P. Martínez vs S. Kwon | Tokyo
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 06.10.2022 | Ariake Tennis Park
Not started
P. Martínez
P. Martínez
S. Kwon
S. Kwon
from 23:00
Players Overview

Pedro-Martínez-headshot
PedroMartínez
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking68
  • ATP points745
  • Age25
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight70kg
Soonwoo-Kwon-headshot
SoonwooKwon
Republic of Korea
Republic of Korea
  • ATP ranking120
  • ATP points451
  • Age24
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-

Statistics

LIVE MATCH: Pedro Martínez vs Kwon Soonwoo

ATP Tokyo - 6 October 2022

Follow the ATP Tokyo Tennis match between Pedro Martínez and Kwon Soonwoo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 6 October 2022.

