Rio Noguchi - Ramkumar Ramanathan
R. Noguchi vs R. Ramanathan | Tokyo
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 03.10.2022 | Ariake Tennis Park
Not started
R. Noguchi
R. Ramanathan
from 23:00
Players Overview
RioNoguchi
Japan
- ATP ranking291
- ATP points167
- Age23
- Height-
- Weight-
RamkumarRamanathan
India
- ATP ranking297
- ATP points164
- Age27
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
R. Noguchi
No match played yet
R. Ramanathan
