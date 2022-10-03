Thanasi Kokkinakis - Borna Coric
T. Kokkinakis vs B. Coric | Tokyo
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 03.10.2022 | Ariake Tennis Park
Not started
T. Kokkinakis
B. Coric (9)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
ThanasiKokkinakis
Australia
- ATP ranking91
- ATP points592
- Age26
- Height1.96m
- Weight82kg
BornaCoric
Croatia
- ATP ranking28
- ATP points1405
- Age25
- Height1.85m
- Weight79kg
Statistics
Recent matches
T. Kokkinakis
B. Coric
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5810
|3
|5645
|4
|5065
|5
|5040