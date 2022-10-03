Thanasi Kokkinakis - Borna Coric

T. Kokkinakis vs B. Coric | Tokyo
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 03.10.2022 | Ariake Tennis Park
Not started
T. Kokkinakis
T. Kokkinakis
B. Coric (9)
B. Coric (9)
from 23:00
Players Overview

Thanasi-Kokkinakis-headshot
ThanasiKokkinakis
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking91
  • ATP points592
  • Age26
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight82kg
Borna-Coric-headshot
BornaCoric
Croatia
Croatia
  • ATP ranking28
  • ATP points1405
  • Age25
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight79kg

Statistics

Recent matches

T. Kokkinakis

B. Coric

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5645
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040

LIVE MATCH: Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Borna Coric

ATP Tokyo - 3 October 2022

