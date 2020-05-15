Tennis

ATP Tour suspension extended to July 31 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Roger Federer à Rome en 2006

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

The suspension of the ATP Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been further extended until July 31, the ATP announced on Friday.

ATP events in Hamburg, Bastad, Newport, Los Cabos, Gstaad, Umag, Atlanta and Kitzbuhel will not go ahead as scheduled.

"Due to continued uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, we regret to announce our decision to extend the suspension of the Tour," ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said in a statement.

Tennis

TENNIS-ATP EXTENDS SUSPENSION OF ATP TOUR TO JULY 31 DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC - OFFICIAL STATEMENT

AN HOUR AGO

He added: Just like tennis fans, players and tournament hosts all over the world, we share in the disappointment the Tour continues to be affected in this way. We continue to assess all of our options in an effort to resume the Tour as soon as it is safe to do so, including the feasibility of rescheduling events later in the season. As ever, the health and well-being of the tennis community and wider public remains our top priority in every decision we make.

A further update on tour events is expected in mid-June, the statement said.

Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay week two - Vote on favourite finals, comebacks and controversies

4 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

4 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Tennis
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay week two - Vote on favourite finals, comebacks and controversies

4 HOURS AGO
Wimbledon

Navratilova: Tennis hiatus hurts Serena more

6 HOURS AGO
Wimbledon

Djokovic’s mum takes aim at ‘annoyingly arrogant’ Federer

6 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Nobody will begrudge Andy Murray success when he finally makes his return

8 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

00:09:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'I was exhausted' - Halep and Henin on mentality, strength and character

00:06:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'The pressure is still on' - Halep on how much winning Slams has changed her

00:04:09
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Of course I was scared of Serena!' - Halep and Henin on facing Williams

00:05:30
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

'Arteta has brought energy back' – Vieira praises Arsenal boss

13/05/2020 AT 12:42
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Cash-strapped Barcelona target De Ligt with NBA style deal – Euro Papers

13/05/2020 AT 12:16
Play Icon
Athletics

World Athletics Championships in Eugene moved to 2022

08/04/2020 AT 12:25
Premier League

Giroud starts, Abraham on bench for Chelsea v Leicester City

18/08/2019 AT 14:22
Premier League

Alli and Eriksen not in Spurs team to face Wolves, Foyth starts

03/11/2018 AT 18:58
Play Icon
Tennis

'My idol!' - Halep star-struck by Henin on Tennis Legends

12/05/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

What actually happens when Tour de France cyclists needs a pee... - Story Time with Carlton Kirby

11/05/2020 AT 12:51
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
Premier League

Guendouzi: Arsenal can win the league this season

15/08/2018 AT 11:15
Champions League

Chelsea lose top spot with Atletico draw

05/12/2017 AT 16:32
Football

Former Wigan defender Steve Gohouri found dead

02/01/2016 AT 15:32
View more

What's On (2)

Previous article#YouSayWePlay week two - Vote on favourite finals, comebacks and controversies
Next articleMotor racing-Silverstone agrees terms with F1 for back-to-back races