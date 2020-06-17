Tennis

ATP Tour to return on August 14, WTA on August 3, ahead of US Open

Andy Murray celebrates at the Citi Open in Washington DC

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

The ATP men's tennis tour will return on August 14 with Washington DC's Citi Open ahead of the US Open, while the WTA will begin again on August 3.

Andrew Cuomo, governor of the state of New York, confirmed on Tuesday that the calendar's traditional final Grand Slam would take place on August 31 at the National Tennis Center in New York City, as previously planned.

And the men's players will get the chance to warm-up for the tournament at a truncated US Open series, which will begin in Washington DC on August 14, when tennis will finally return after a five-month absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rogers Cup and its counterpart the Coupe Rogers, in Toronto and Montreal respectively, will not take place in 2020. The men's tour will leave Washington for New York, where they will play the Western and Southern Open at the National Tennis Center, rather than its usual venue of Cincinnati, Ohio.

That will be a joint tournament, with the WTA holding an empty slot the previous week after kicking off in Palermo, Italy on August 3.

Following the completion of the US Open on September 13, the tour will rapidly move to Europe, playing a mini clay court season in Madrid (September 13) and Rome (September 20) before Roland Garros takes place in a new slot of September 28 after it was postponed due to the outbreak.

"Our objective has been to reschedule as many tournaments as possible and salvage as much of the season as we can,” said ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi.

"It has been a truly collaborative effort and we hope to add more events to the calendar as the situation evolves. I would like to recognise our tournaments’ efforts to operate during these challenging times, as well as our players who will be competing under different conditions. At every turn, ensuring that the resumption of the Tour takes place in a safe environment will be paramount.”

Steve Simon, CEO of the WTA said: "Having assessed the global outlook for travel in the latter half of the year, working with our medical experts on providing the safest environment possible, and working through the diverse operational challenges for running events safely in the context of COVID-19, the WTA is pleased to release a calendar for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Play Icon
WATCH

Berrettini talks Player Relief Fund, dream wins and heroes - Tennis Legends

00:39:40

"For now, the vital energy of spectators in stadiums will be greatly missed, but our athletes are eager to return to competition and our broadcast and social media partners are exploring new ways to engage with our fantastic fans. It is our sincere hope and desire that we will be able to return to play this summer.”

Tennis has been suspended since the beginning of the Indian Wells tournament in March and Wimbledon has been cancelled for the first time since the Second World War due to the pandemic.

Tennis
