Alex Molcan - Duje Ajdukovic
A. Molcan vs D. Ajdukovic | Umag
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 26.07.2022 | Goran Ivanisevic Stadium
Not started
A. Molcan (5)
D. Ajdukovic
26/07
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
AlexMolcan
Slovakia
- ATP ranking38
- ATP points1121
- Age24
- Height1.78m
- Weight73kg
DujeAjdukovic
Croatia
- ATP ranking276
- ATP points175
- Age21
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
A. Molcan
D. Ajdukovic
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7775
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5045
|5
|4895