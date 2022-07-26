Corentin Moutet - Daniel Altmaier

C. Moutet vs D. Altmaier | Umag
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 26.07.2022 | Court 1
Not started
C. Moutet
C. Moutet
D. Altmaier (6)
D. Altmaier (6)
26/07
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Corentin-Moutet-headshot
CorentinMoutet
France
France
  • ATP ranking116
  • ATP points487
  • Age23
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight68kg
Daniel-Altmaier-headshot
DanielAltmaier
Germany
Germany
  • ATP ranking65
  • ATP points729
  • Age23
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight88kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Corentin-Moutet-headshot
CorentinMoutet
France
France
Daniel-Altmaier-headshot
DanielAltmaier
Germany
Germany
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

C. Moutet

D. Altmaier

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 1

D. Galán
D. Galán
6
5
0
F. Fognini (7)
F. Fognini (7)
3
7
0
J. Munar
J. Munar
2
M. Ymer
M. Ymer
1
M. Cecchinato
M. Cecchinato
M. Poljicak
M. Poljicak
from 19:00
T. Etcheverry
T. Etcheverry
F. Bagnis
F. Bagnis
26/07
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5045
5
C. Alcaraz
4895

LIVE MATCH: Corentin Moutet vs Daniel Altmaier

ATP Umag - 26 July 2022

Follow the ATP Umag Tennis match between Corentin Moutet and Daniel Altmaier live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 26 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Umag results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.