Corentin Moutet - Daniel Altmaier
C. Moutet vs D. Altmaier | Umag
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 26.07.2022 | Court 1
Not started
C. Moutet
D. Altmaier (6)
26/07
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
CorentinMoutet
France
- ATP ranking116
- ATP points487
- Age23
- Height1.75m
- Weight68kg
DanielAltmaier
Germany
- ATP ranking65
- ATP points729
- Age23
- Height1.91m
- Weight88kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
C. Moutet
D. Altmaier
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7775
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5045
|5
|4895