Daniel Galán - Fabio Fognini

D. Galán vs F. Fognini | Umag
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.07.2022 | Goran Ivanisevic Stadium
Not started
D. Galán
D. Galán
F. Fognini (7)
F. Fognini (7)
25/07
Players Overview

Daniel-Galán-headshot
DanielGalán
Colombia
Colombia
  • ATP ranking113
  • ATP points480
  • Age26
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight72kg
Fabio-Fognini-headshot
FabioFognini
Italy
Italy
  • ATP ranking61
  • ATP points789
  • Age35
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

D. Galán

F. Fognini

LIVE MATCH: Daniel Galán vs Fabio Fognini

ATP Umag - 25 July 2022

Follow the ATP Umag Tennis match between Daniel Galán and Fabio Fognini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 25 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Umag results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

