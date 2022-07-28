Carlos Alcaraz is into the quarter-finals of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open after a 6-2 6-3 win over Norbert Gombos.

Alcaraz - who became the youngest player since Rafa Nadal to break into the ATP top-five rankings on Monday - wrapped up the match in near-flawless fashion to advance to the next round.

The top seed showcased his typical variety to trouble his opponent, who was forced around the court trying to handle Alcaraz’s clean strikes from deep in the one-hour-38-minute match.

Alcaraz was tested at points during the match, especially when he was forced to fend off seven break points, but kept his composure to reach his eighth quarter-final of the year.

“It was a really tough match,” said Alcaraz afterwards. “It wasn’t as easy as the result seems.

“Norbert played a really good game and the first round of every tournament is never easy, so I had to get used to the conditions.

“It was tough for me, but at the end I found a way to play better and get the win.”

Alcaraz bounced back in resilient fashion after tasting defeat in an ATP Tour final for the first time on Sunday when he lost 6-4 6-7(6) 6-4 to Lorenzo Musetti at the German Open in Hamburg.

The next opponent that will aim to end Alcaraz’s dream of successive Umag titles is Facundo Bagnis.

“I played against him [Bagnis] in challengers, I remember we played tough matches," Alcaraz added.

"I know him so well, and he’s a great player on clay, so it’s going to be a really tough match, but I’m going to try to show my best.”

