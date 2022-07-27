Jaume Munar - Jannik Sinner

J. Munar vs J. Sinner | Umag
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 27.07.2022 | Goran Ivanisevic Stadium
Not started
J. Munar
J. Munar
J. Sinner (2)
J. Sinner (2)
27/07
Players Overview

Jaume-Munar-headshot
JaumeMunar
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking59
  • ATP points809
  • Age25
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight78kg
Jannik-Sinner-headshot
JannikSinner
Italy
Italy
  • ATP ranking10
  • ATP points3185
  • Age20
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

J. Munar

J. Sinner

LIVE MATCH: Jaume Munar vs Jannik Sinner

ATP Umag - 27 July 2022

