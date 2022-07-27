Jaume Munar - Jannik Sinner
J. Munar vs J. Sinner | Umag
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 27.07.2022 | Goran Ivanisevic Stadium
Not started
J. Munar
J. Sinner (2)
27/07
Players Overview
JaumeMunar
Spain
- ATP ranking59
- ATP points809
- Age25
- Height1.83m
- Weight78kg
JannikSinner
Italy
- ATP ranking10
- ATP points3185
- Age20
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
Statistics
