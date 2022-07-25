Jaume Munar - Mikael Ymer

J. Munar vs M. Ymer | Umag
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.07.2022 | Grandstand
Not started
J. Munar
J. Munar
M. Ymer
M. Ymer
25/07
Players Overview

Jaume-Munar-headshot
JaumeMunar
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking63
  • ATP points780
  • Age25
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight78kg
Mikael-Ymer-headshot
MikaelYmer
Sweden
Sweden
  • ATP ranking91
  • ATP points609
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight75kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Jaume-Munar-headshot
JaumeMunar
Spain
Spain
Mikael-Ymer-headshot
MikaelYmer
Sweden
Sweden
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

J. Munar

M. Ymer

LIVE MATCH: Jaume Munar vs Mikael Ymer

ATP Umag - 25 July 2022

Follow the ATP Umag Tennis match between Jaume Munar and Mikael Ymer live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 25 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Umag results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

