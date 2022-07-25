Jaume Munar - Mikael Ymer
J. Munar vs M. Ymer | Umag
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.07.2022 | Grandstand
Not started
J. Munar
M. Ymer
25/07
Players Overview
JaumeMunar
Spain
- ATP ranking63
- ATP points780
- Age25
- Height1.83m
- Weight78kg
MikaelYmer
Sweden
- ATP ranking91
- ATP points609
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight75kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
J. Munar
M. Ymer
