Jirí Veselý - Federico Delbonis

J. Veselý vs F. Delbonis | Umag
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 26.07.2022 | Grandstand
Not started
J. Veselý
J. Veselý
F. Delbonis
F. Delbonis
26/07
Players Overview

Jirí-Veselý-headshot
JiríVeselý
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • ATP ranking66
  • ATP points726
  • Age29
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight92kg
Federico-Delbonis-headshot
FedericoDelbonis
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking123
  • ATP points436
  • Age31
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight88kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Jirí-Veselý-headshot
JiríVeselý
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
Federico-Delbonis-headshot
FedericoDelbonis
Argentina
Argentina
0

Wins

2 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

J. Veselý

F. Delbonis

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5045
5
C. Alcaraz
4895

LIVE MATCH: Jirí Veselý vs Federico Delbonis

ATP Umag - 26 July 2022

