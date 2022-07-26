Jirí Veselý - Federico Delbonis
J. Veselý vs F. Delbonis | Umag
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 26.07.2022 | Grandstand
Not started
J. Veselý
F. Delbonis
26/07
Players Overview
JiríVeselý
Czech Republic
- ATP ranking66
- ATP points726
- Age29
- Height1.98m
- Weight92kg
FedericoDelbonis
Argentina
- ATP ranking123
- ATP points436
- Age31
- Height1.91m
- Weight88kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
2 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
J. Veselý
F. Delbonis
