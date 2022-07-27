Lorenzo Musetti - Marco Cecchinato
L. Musetti vs M. Cecchinato | Umag
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 27.07.2022 | ITC Stella Maris
Not started
L. Musetti (8)
M. Cecchinato
from 23:00
Players Overview
LorenzoMusetti
Italy
- ATP ranking31
- ATP points1280
- Age20
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
MarcoCecchinato
Italy
- ATP ranking151
- ATP points362
- Age29
- Height1.85m
- Weight78kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
L. Musetti
M. Cecchinato
