Marco Cecchinato - Franco Agamenone
M. Cecchinato vs F. Agamenone | Umag
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 28.07.2022 | ITC Stella Maris
Not started
M. Cecchinato
F. Agamenone
from 23:00
Players Overview
MarcoCecchinato
Italy
- ATP ranking151
- ATP points362
- Age29
- Height1.85m
- Weight78kg
FrancoAgamenone
Italy
- ATP ranking136
- ATP points398
- Age29
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
M. Cecchinato
F. Agamenone
Men's Singles / Quarter-final
