Lorenzo Musetti - Aljaž Bedene
L. Musetti vs A. Bedene | Umag
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 26.07.2022 | Goran Ivanisevic Stadium
Not started
L. Musetti (8)
A. Bedene
26/07
Players Overview
LorenzoMusetti
Italy
- ATP ranking31
- ATP points1280
- Age20
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
AljažBedene
Slovenia
- ATP ranking283
- ATP points170
- Age33
- Height1.83m
- Weight72kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
L. Musetti
A. Bedene
