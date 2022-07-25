Marco Cecchinato - Mili Poljicak

M. Cecchinato vs M. Poljicak | Umag
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.07.2022 | Goran Ivanisevic Stadium
Not started
M. Cecchinato
M. Cecchinato
M. Poljicak
M. Poljicak
25/07
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Marco-Cecchinato-headshot
MarcoCecchinato
Italy
Italy
  • ATP ranking147
  • ATP points373
  • Age29
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight78kg
Mili-Poljicak-headshot
MiliPoljicak
Croatia
Croatia
  • ATP ranking-
  • ATP points-
  • Age18
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

M. Cecchinato

M. Poljicak

Related matches

G. Zeppieri
G. Zeppieri
P. Cachín
P. Cachín
25/07
D. Galán
D. Galán
F. Fognini (7)
F. Fognini (7)
25/07
R. Carballés
R. Carballés
H. Laaksonen
H. Laaksonen
25/07
J. Munar
J. Munar
M. Ymer
M. Ymer
25/07
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5045
5
C. Ruud
4890

LIVE MATCH: Marco Cecchinato vs Mili Poljicak

ATP Umag - 25 July 2022

Follow the ATP Umag Tennis match between Marco Cecchinato and Mili Poljicak live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 25 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Umag results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.