Giulio Zeppieri - Pedro Cachín

G. Zeppieri vs P. Cachín | Umag
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.07.2022 | Goran Ivanisevic Stadium
Not started
G. Zeppieri
G. Zeppieri
P. Cachín
P. Cachín
25/07
Players Overview

Giulio-Zeppieri-headshot
GiulioZeppieri
Italy
Italy
  • ATP ranking166
  • ATP points318
  • Age20
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Pedro-Cachín-headshot
PedroCachín
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking90
  • ATP points613
  • Age27
  • Height-
  • Weight-

LIVE MATCH: Giulio Zeppieri vs Pedro Cachín

ATP Umag - 25 July 2022

Follow the ATP Umag Tennis match between Giulio Zeppieri and Pedro Cachín live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 25 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Umag results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos.

