Giulio Zeppieri - Pedro Cachín
G. Zeppieri vs P. Cachín | Umag
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 25.07.2022 | Goran Ivanisevic Stadium
Not started
G. Zeppieri
P. Cachín
25/07
Players Overview
GiulioZeppieri
Italy
- ATP ranking166
- ATP points318
- Age20
- Height-
- Weight-
PedroCachín
Argentina
- ATP ranking90
- ATP points613
- Age27
- Height-
- Weight-
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|7775
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5045
|5
|4890