Tomás Etcheverry - Facundo Bagnis

T. Etcheverry vs F. Bagnis | Umag
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 26.07.2022 | Grandstand
Not started
T. Etcheverry
T. Etcheverry
F. Bagnis
F. Bagnis
26/07
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Tomás-Etcheverry-headshot
TomásEtcheverry
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking72
  • ATP points665
  • Age23
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Facundo-Bagnis-headshot
FacundoBagnis
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking120
  • ATP points444
  • Age32
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

T. Etcheverry

F. Bagnis

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 1

D. Galán
D. Galán
6
5
0
F. Fognini (7)
F. Fognini (7)
3
7
0
J. Munar
J. Munar
2
M. Ymer
M. Ymer
1
M. Cecchinato
M. Cecchinato
M. Poljicak
M. Poljicak
from 19:00
D. Prižmic
D. Prižmic
B. Zapata
B. Zapata
26/07
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5045
5
C. Alcaraz
4895

LIVE MATCH: Tomás Etcheverry vs Facundo Bagnis

ATP Umag - 26 July 2022

Follow the ATP Umag Tennis match between Tomás Etcheverry and Facundo Bagnis live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 26 July 2022.

Find up to date ATP Umag results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.