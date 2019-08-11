ATP Vienna
Singles | Quarter-final
A.Bedene VS G.Monfils
25 October 2019 Starting from 17:30
Center Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Aljaž Bedene - Gaël Monfils
ATP Vienna - 25 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Aljaž Bedene and Gaël Monfils live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 25 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Aljaž
Bedene
Bedene
Slovenia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age30
ATP ranking72
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bedene
✓
6
3
6
G.Simon
2
6
3
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
G.Pella
4
4
A.Bedene
✓
6
6
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
I.Karlovic
✓
6
65
78
A.Bedene
4
77
66
ATP Metz
Singles
Final
A.Bedene
77
64
3
J.Tsonga
✓
64
77
6
ATP Metz
Singles
Semifinal
A.Bedene
✓
4
6
6
B.Paire
6
1
2
View more matches
Gaël
Monfils
Monfils
France
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age33
ATP ranking14
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
2nd Round
J.Sinner
3
68
G.Monfils
✓
6
710
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
D.Novak
6
5
3
G.Monfils
✓
2
7
6
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
3
2
J.Sinner
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
2
61
H.Hurkacz
✓
6
77
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
G.Monfils
✓
7
61
6
L.Sonego
5
77
3
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more