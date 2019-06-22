ATP Vienna
Singles | 2nd Round

A.Bedene VS G.Simon

24 October 2019 Starting from 13:00

Next Gen Court
LIVE - Aljaž Bedene - Gilles Simon

ATP Vienna - 24 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Aljaž Bedene and Gilles Simon live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 24 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Aljaž Bedene
Aljaž
Bedene
SloveniaSlovenia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    72
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
72
Gilles Simon
Gilles
Simon
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    34
ATP ranking
50
