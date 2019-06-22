ATP Vienna
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Bedene VS G.Simon
24 October 2019 Starting from 13:00
Next Gen Court
LIVE - Aljaž Bedene - Gilles Simon
ATP Vienna - 24 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Aljaž Bedene and Gilles Simon live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 24 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Aljaž
Bedene
Bedene
Slovenia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age30
ATP ranking72
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
G.Pella
4
4
A.Bedene
✓
6
6
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
I.Karlovic
✓
6
65
78
A.Bedene
4
77
66
ATP Metz
Singles
Final
A.Bedene
77
64
3
J.Tsonga
✓
64
77
6
ATP Metz
Singles
Semifinal
A.Bedene
✓
4
6
6
B.Paire
6
1
2
ATP Metz
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Carreño
4
5
A.Bedene
✓
6
7
Gilles
Simon
Simon
France
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age34
ATP ranking50
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
F.López
4
3
G.Simon
✓
6
6
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
66
6
G.Simon
3
78
2
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
G.Simon
✓
6
7
J.Tsonga
4
5
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
G.Simon
✓
6
6
S.Darcis
1
2
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
C.Norrie
✓
7
6
G.Simon
5
2
