ATP Vienna
Singles | 1st Round
A.Rublev VS A.Bublik
23 October 2019 Starting from 12:00
Center Court
Match
LIVE - Andrey Rublev - Alexander Bublik
ATP Vienna - 23 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Andrey Rublev and Alexander Bublik live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 23 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Andrey
Rublev
Rublev
Russia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age22
ATP ranking22
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
Final
A.Rublev
✓
6
6
A.Mannarino
4
0
ATP Moscow
Singles
Semifinal
A.Rublev
✓
7
6
M.Cilic
5
4
ATP Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Milojevic
2
3
A.Rublev
✓
6
6
ATP Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
E.Gerasimov
63
78
2
A.Rublev
✓
77
66
6
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
A.Bublik
1
6
4
A.Rublev
✓
6
3
6
Alexander
Bublik
Bublik
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)1.97
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age22
ATP ranking51
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
A.Bublik
1
6
4
A.Rublev
✓
6
3
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Auger-Aliassime
✓
77
4
A.Bublik
65
0
A
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Final
P.Carreño
✓
65
6
77
A.Bublik
77
4
63
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Semifinal
A.Bublik
✓
78
6
L.Harris
66
4
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Bublik
✓
5
711
77
G.Dimitrov
7
69
63
