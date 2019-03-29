ATP Vienna
Singles | 1st Round
A.Rublev VS F.Auger-Aliassime
23 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Wiener Stadthalle
Follow the Tennis match between Andrey Rublev and Félix Auger-Aliassime live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 23 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Andrey
Rublev
Rublev
Russia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age22
ATP ranking22
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
Final
A.Rublev
✓
6
6
A.Mannarino
4
0
ATP Moscow
Singles
Semifinal
A.Rublev
✓
7
6
M.Cilic
5
4
ATP Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Milojevic
2
3
A.Rublev
✓
6
6
ATP Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
E.Gerasimov
63
78
2
A.Rublev
✓
77
66
6
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
A.Bublik
1
6
4
A.Rublev
✓
6
3
6
Félix
Auger-Aliassime
Auger-Aliassime
Canada
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age19
ATP ranking18
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
F.Auger-Aliassime
63
63
S.Tsitsipas
✓
77
77
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Auger-Aliassime
✓
77
4
A.Bublik
65
0
A
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
F.Auger-Aliassime
3
1
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
F.Auger-Aliassime
✓
6
6
A.Ramos
3
4
ATP Chengdu
Singles
2nd Round
J.Sousa
✓
6
65
6
F.Auger-Aliassime
4
77
4
