ATP Vienna
Singles | 2nd Round
H.Chung VS A.Rublev
24 October 2019 Starting from 14:00
Center Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Hyeon Chung - Andrey Rublev
ATP Vienna - 24 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Hyeon Chung and Andrey Rublev live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 24 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Hyeon
Chung
Chung
Korea
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age23
ATP ranking139
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
H.Chung
✓
6
7
M.Raonic
4
5
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Goffin
✓
6
6
H.Chung
2
2
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
H.Chung
✓
6
3
6
M.Cilic
4
6
1
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
L.Sonego
6
3
4
H.Chung
✓
3
6
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
H.Chung
6
3
4
J.Sousa
✓
1
6
6
View more matches
Andrey
Rublev
Rublev
Russia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age22
ATP ranking22
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
A.Rublev
✓
6
63
78
A.Bublik
1
77
66
ATP Moscow
Singles
Final
A.Rublev
✓
6
6
A.Mannarino
4
0
ATP Moscow
Singles
Semifinal
A.Rublev
✓
7
6
M.Cilic
5
4
ATP Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Milojevic
2
3
A.Rublev
✓
6
6
ATP Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
E.Gerasimov
63
78
2
A.Rublev
✓
77
66
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more