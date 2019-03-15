ATP Vienna
Singles | 1st Round

H.Chung VS M.Raonic

22 October 2019 Starting from 14:00

Center Court
User comments

LIVE - Hyeon Chung - Milos Raonic

ATP Vienna - 22 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Hyeon Chung and Milos Raonic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 22 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Hyeon Chung
Hyeon
Chung
KoreaKorea
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    87
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
139
Milos Raonic
Milos
Raonic
CanadaCanada
  • Height (m)
    1.96
  • Weight (Kg)
    98
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
32
