ATP Vienna
Singles | 1st Round
H.Chung VS M.Raonic
22 October 2019 Starting from 14:00
Center Court
LIVE - Hyeon Chung - Milos Raonic
ATP Vienna - 22 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Hyeon Chung and Milos Raonic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 22 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Hyeon
Chung
Chung
Korea
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age23
ATP ranking139
Previous matches
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Goffin
✓
6
6
H.Chung
2
2
ATP Tokyo
Singles
2nd Round
H.Chung
✓
6
3
6
M.Cilic
4
6
1
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
L.Sonego
6
3
4
H.Chung
✓
3
6
6
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
H.Chung
6
3
4
J.Sousa
✓
1
6
6
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
H.Chung
3
4
2
R.Nadal
✓
6
6
6
View more matches
Milos
Raonic
Raonic
Canada
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)98
- Age28
ATP ranking32
Previous matches
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
F.Auger-Aliassime
✓
6
3
0
M.Raonic
3
6
0
A
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
L.Pouille
4
4
M.Raonic
✓
6
6
ATP Washington
Singles
3rd Round
M.Raonic
4
4
P.Gojowczyk
✓
6
6
ATP Washington
Singles
2nd Round
M.Raonic
✓
6
6
T.Smyczek
1
4
Wimbledon men
Singles
4th Round
G.Pella
✓
3
4
6
77
8
M.Raonic
6
6
3
63
6
View more matches
