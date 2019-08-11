ATP Vienna
Singles | 1st Round
D.Novak VS G.Monfils
23 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Wiener Stadthalle
ATP Vienna - 23 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Dennis Novak and Gaël Monfils live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 23 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Dennis
Novak
Novak
Austria
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age26
ATP ranking124
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
S.Querrey
✓
78
6
D.Novak
66
4
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
2nd Round
D.Novak
77
0
2
P.Cuevas
✓
61
6
6
ATP Kitzbuhel
Singles
1st Round
D.Novak
✓
6
6
J.Rodionov
3
4
ATP Gstaad
Singles
1st Round
P.Andújar
✓
6
3
6
D.Novak
1
6
3
ATP Bastad
Singles
2nd Round
D.Novak
6
3
4
R.Gasquet
✓
4
6
6
Gaël
Monfils
Monfils
France
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age33
ATP ranking14
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
3
2
J.Sinner
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
2
61
H.Hurkacz
✓
6
77
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
G.Monfils
✓
7
61
6
L.Sonego
5
77
3
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
G.Monfils
4
77
3
J.Isner
✓
6
65
6
ATP Zhuhai
Singles
Quarter-final
G.Monfils
5
4
A.Ramos
✓
7
6
