ATP Vienna
Singles | Quarter-final
D.Schwartzman VS K.Khachanov
25 October 2019 Starting from 17:30
Center Court
ATP Vienna - 25 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Diego Schwartzman and Karen Khachanov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 25 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Diego
Schwartzman
Schwartzman
Argentina
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age27
ATP ranking15
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
2nd Round
D.Schwartzman
✓
65
6
77
S.Querrey
77
4
65
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
6
P.Herbert
4
4
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
M.Copil
✓
6
5
79
D.Schwartzman
4
7
67
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
V.Pospisil
✓
77
6
D.Schwartzman
62
2
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
S.Querrey
✓
77
66
6
D.Schwartzman
62
78
3
View more matches
Karen
Khachanov
Khachanov
Russia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)88
- Age23
ATP ranking9
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
2nd Round
M.Fucsovics
3
6
1
A
K.Khachanov
✓
6
4
4
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
H.Hurkacz
4
63
K.Khachanov
✓
6
77
ATP Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Seppi
✓
3
6
6
K.Khachanov
6
3
3
ATP Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
P.Kohlschreiber
6
3
67
K.Khachanov
✓
3
6
79
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
F.Fognini
✓
6
7
K.Khachanov
3
5
View more matches
