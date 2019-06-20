ATP Vienna
Singles | Quarter-final

D.Schwartzman VS K.Khachanov

25 October 2019 Starting from 17:30

Center Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Diego Schwartzman - Karen Khachanov

ATP Vienna - 25 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Diego Schwartzman and Karen Khachanov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 25 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Diego Schwartzman
Diego
Schwartzman
ArgentinaArgentina
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
15
Previous matches
View more matches
Karen Khachanov
Karen
Khachanov
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    88
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
9
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

US Open 2019 news - Rafael Nadal into semis after big fight from Diego Schwartzman

US Open
06/09/2019

US Open 2019 - Diego Schwartzman dumps out sixth seed Alexander Zverev

US Open
03/09/2019

Tennis news - Nick Kyrgios smashes rackets and calls umpire 'a tool' in angry defeat in Cincinnati

ATP Cincinnati
15/08/2019

Stefanos Tsitsipas knocks out Kyle Edmund as Diego Schwartzman downs Marin Cilic

Fever-Tree Championships
20/06/2019