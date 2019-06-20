ATP Vienna
Singles | 1st Round
D.Schwartzman VS P.Herbert
21 October 2019 Starting from 14:00
Center Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Diego Schwartzman - Pierre-Hugues Herbert
ATP Vienna - 21 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Diego Schwartzman and Pierre-Hugues Herbert live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 21 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Diego
Schwartzman
Schwartzman
Argentina
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age27
ATP ranking15
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
M.Copil
✓
6
5
79
D.Schwartzman
4
7
67
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
V.Pospisil
✓
77
6
D.Schwartzman
62
2
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
S.Querrey
✓
77
66
6
D.Schwartzman
62
78
3
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
3
6
F.Verdasco
4
6
3
US Open men
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Schwartzman
4
5
2
R.Nadal
✓
6
7
6
View more matches
Pierre-Hugues
Herbert
Herbert
France
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age28
ATP ranking68
Previous matches
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
P.Kohlschreiber
✓
6
77
P.Herbert
3
63
ATP Metz
Singles
2nd Round
P.Herbert
3
4
J.Tsonga
✓
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
63
4
P.Herbert
✓
77
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
P.Herbert
4
2
78
5
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
66
7
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
S.Querrey
✓
77
77
P.Herbert
62
61
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
01/07/2019
Pierre-Hugues Herbert plays down injury fears ahead of joining forces with Andy Murray
Wimbledon