ATP Vienna
Singles | 2nd Round
D.Schwartzman VS S.Querrey
24 October 2019 Starting from 14:00
Center Court
Match
LIVE - Diego Schwartzman - Sam Querrey
ATP Vienna - 24 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Diego Schwartzman and Sam Querrey live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 24 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Diego
Schwartzman
Schwartzman
Argentina
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age27
ATP ranking15
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
6
P.Herbert
4
4
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
M.Copil
✓
6
5
79
D.Schwartzman
4
7
67
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
V.Pospisil
✓
77
6
D.Schwartzman
62
2
ATP Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
S.Querrey
✓
77
66
6
D.Schwartzman
62
78
3
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
3
6
F.Verdasco
4
6
3
View more matches
Sam
Querrey
Querrey
United States
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)95
- Age32
ATP ranking47
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
S.Querrey
✓
6
6
A.Mannarino
3
4
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Carreño
✓
4
6
6
S.Querrey
6
1
4
ATP Stockholm
Singles
2nd Round
S.Querrey
✓
67
6
77
G.Dimitrov
79
3
63
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
S.Querrey
✓
78
6
D.Novak
66
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Fognini
✓
6
6
S.Querrey
4
2
View more matches
